'My emotions are everywhere:' 2-month-old baby kidnapped by father back with her mother

ATLANTA, Ga. — A two-month-old baby who was kidnapped by her father is now back with her mother.

Police say Reya Clark was kidnapped by her non-custodial father, Randy Clark, from a hotel on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Clark is now in jail and charged with kidnapping.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Thursday, where Reya’s mother, Tyerrah Flemister, said she is overjoyed to have her baby girl back.

TRENDING STORIES:

Early Wednesday morning, police said Clark contacted police and agreed to return the baby and surrender.

Reya was taken to the hospital Thursday morning to be checked out.

When Regan spoke to Flemister, baby Reya was sound asleep in her baby carrier after her ordeal.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“My emotions are everywhere, but I’m very happy,” Flemister told Regan. “I’m very grateful for the prayers.”

Flemister said she took baby Reya to the hotel in Sandy Springs after the air conditioning went out at her home. It’s unclear how Clark was able to take her.

“I’m glad that she’s back Felmister said. “I’m never going to let her out of my eyesight again.”

Gwinnett Chick-fil-A employee fights off armed robber who smashed through drive-thru

©2024 Cox Media Group