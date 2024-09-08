Motocross instructor who mentored children sentenced to prison for child sex crimes

ATLANTA — A motocross instructor who traveled across the country building motocross tracks and mentoring children has been sentenced for child exploitation crimes in Atlanta.

According to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan, Ryan Meyung, 33, coerced six children to engage in sexually explicit behavior to produce images and videos.

At the time, the children were between the ages of six and 13.

Meyung also possessed and transported images and videos of child sexual abuse produced by other sex offenders.

Meyung was sentenced to 40 years in prison, plus supervised release for life.

He was ordered to pay $193,500 in restitution.

Meyung was convicted of six counts of producing child pornography on April 26, 2024, after he pleaded guilty.

A booking photo is unavailable because Meyung faces federal charges. Booking photos are not taken in the federal system.

