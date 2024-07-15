Morehouse College President Dr. David A. Thomas announces his retirement

ATLANTA — The president of Morehouse College has announced his retirement.

Dr. David A. Thomas, who has held the position for the last seven years, announced the decision to step down on Friday.

“Serving as president of this esteemed institution has been the honor of a lifetime, particularly during these years of exciting and challenging times. Over the past seven years, we have had numerous opportunities to enhance our ability to fulfill our mission and values,” Thomas said in a statement. “We have continued to develop leaders while promoting social justice, equity, access to opportunity, and peace. Together, we have met these challenges and seized opportunities.

Thomas, the 12th president of Morehouse College, said he weighed the decision for a long time but ultimately decided the university needed new leadership.

In Thomas’ as president, the school has renovated many campus buildings, including the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel, the B.T. Harvey Stadium football field.

Thomas will work through the upcoming academic year, with his retirement becoming official on June 30, 2025.

Over the next year, the school board will work to replace Thomas.

