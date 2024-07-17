Atlanta

Milton man suing daughter of RHOA star after car wreck he claims she caused

By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com

Brielle Biermann ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Brielle Biermann attends Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta at The Goat Farm on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

ATLANTA — One of the daughters of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann is being sued by a Milton man following a car wreck earlier this month.

According to court records, Phillip Gibson is suing Brielle Biermann, claiming she caused a wreck that caused ‘significant damage’ to his car.

The documents said the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on July 5 at the round about at Hopewell and Hamby roads.

Gibson said that Biermann, “cut in front of my vehicle to make the turn onto Hamby Rd. In order to avoid crashing into the defendant’s vehicle I had to run onto the roundabout center median, which caused significant damage to my left rear wheel and tire.”

Gibson is suing Biermann for $750 in damages.

So far, no hearing has been scheduled over the suit.

New judge appointed to YSL trial


