Millions spent on Fulton County Diversion Center, but it’s barely used

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Center for Diversion & Services was built with the goal of bringing people who only committed a minor offense there to get help, instead of hauling them to jail.

But after costing taxpayers $5 million, Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts feels the center isn’t getting enough use.

“It’s a beautiful facility,” Pitts told Channel 2’s Sophia Choi. Pitts voted to use taxpayer money for the diversion center, which opened in January.

“Simple reason, because it will (alleviate) some of the pressure on Rice Street,” Pitts said.

He said the diversion center can help people with minor offenses avoid a permanent record.

But after touring the facility, Pitts is disappointed by the lack of use.

“(I’m) seeing only two or three people per day. And that’s not going to get it,” Pitts said.

Both Fulton County and Atlanta contributed $2.5 million to build the center with 20 beds, most of which stay empty, and they’re still spending tax dollars on it.

Grady Memorial Hospital runs it, but any police department within the county limits can use it.

“So it’s the 15 police departments that’s within Fulton County, the cities. Plus MARTA, plus Georgia State, and others around there,” Pitts said.

Atlanta police say they’ve taken plenty of people to the center since it opened. The problem is, they can’t make people stay.

Pitts hopes to convince officers to start using the diversion program on a regular basis.

He plans to meet with police chiefs next week.

“We’re going to have to get the officers, and more importantly, the chiefs, to say to their people, we have to take advantage of this. Otherwise, I mean, it’s a waste of time and money if we’re not utilizing it,” Pitts said.

Pitts said he’s looking at some options when it comes to the building.

He said the county and city will likely give the program some more time before considering closing it.

