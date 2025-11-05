Metro Atlanta mother concerned about food crisis amid SNAP benefits uncertainty

ATLANTA — It’s a stressful time for some families who need SNAP benefits to put food on the table.

One metro Atlanta mother has a teenager and a two-year-old and said she’s trying not to pass that stress along to her children.

“I’m wondering about the middle of the month and where I’m going to be food-wise,” SNAP recipient Sharenta Harris told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan.

Harris works as a cook and a teacher’s aide, but she depends on SNAP assistance.

“It’s a worrying thing, because you don’t know how you’re going to make it when you work and your paycheck goes towards the bills, and the SNAP benefits are for the food for my home,” she said.

She has been following the back and forth over the past few days.

At first, there was word that SNAP benefits wouldn’t come, then a judge ruled that they needed to be paid out. Then, the Trump administration said it would pay out half of the benefits.

“Yeah, I’m kind of worried. I was kind of happy when they said they would give us partial, then we get nothing. Now I’m trying to see what’s going to happen,” Harris said.

McCowan asked federal attorney Tom Church what we can expect to see happen with a judge’s ruling.

“It’s going back in front of the judge at this point, I think the judge will probably reinforce her order, but ultimately this could lead to a dangerous situation,” Church said. “We are kind of treading in this unprecedented territory and we will see what happens.”

As for Harris, she said she doesn’t have transportation to get to the many food banks that are available. She’s hopeful something will be worked out.

“You don’t want to worry because you don’t want your kids to worry when they’re going to be able to eat. I’m tryin to be strong for my kids,” she said.

Harris said this isn’t just impacting her, but also her sister and their 89-year-old mother.

They’re wondering how they will handle Thanksgiving. But she said her employer has promised her that she will not go hungry.

