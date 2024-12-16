Memorial service announced for Tyler Perry Studios president killed in plane crash

ATLANTA — A public memorial service is now set for the president and general manager of studio operations at Tyler Perry Studios who was killed in a plane crash earlier this month.

The public memorial service for Steve Mensch will be on Saturday, December 28 at noon at the Tara Theatre.

The studio said in a statement, Mensch was a cherished member of the team for more than eight years.

“The beloved husband, father, and President of Tyler Perry Studios held a deep passion for aeronautical pursuits, which was matched only by his passion for storytelling and his commitment to uplifting those around him. Steve was a visionary leader at Tyler Perry Studios and left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry and the countless lives he touched through his mentorship and kindness.”

Mensch died in a plane crash on Dec. 6. Loved one says Mensch was piloting a custom-built plane that reflected his passion for flying and innovation. According to the FAA, the single-engine Vans RV12 plane crashed along the edge of a highway around 8 p.m. in Homosassa, Fla.

He is survived by his wife, Danila, and their three children: Adelayna, Charles and Josephine Mensch.

In place of flowers, the family says donations can be sent to the Steve Mensch Family Fund at the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, which supports causes close to Steve Mensch’s heart.

For more information about the memorial service and to donate, click here.

