Wisconsin school shooting: Chief says call came from second-grade teacher not second grade student

MADISON, Wis. — Two people were killed and six others were injured when a gunman opened fire at a private school in Wisconsin’s capital city on Monday, authorities said. The suspected gunman, a juvenile, was also found dead inside the school.

According to Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes, officers were called to Abundant Life Christian School in Madison at about 10:57 a.m. CT.

“Today is a sad, sad day,” Barnes said during a news conference. “Not only for Madison, but for our entire country.

“Another police chief is doing a press conference to speak about violence in our community, specifically in one of the places that’s most sacred to me as someone who loves education and to someone who has children that are in school,” Barnes added. “I’m feeling a little dismayed now, so close to Christmas, every child, every person in that building, is a victim and will be a victim forever. These types of trauma don’t just go away, and we need to figure out, try to piece together, what exactly happened right now, my heart is heavy for my community. My heart is heavy for Madison.”

Call came from second-grade teacher, not second grader

Update 2:17 p.m. EDT Dec. 17: Barnes provided an update on Tuesday afternoon, saying that the shooting is in the investigative phase. He delivered prepared remarks, speaking about the support the area received from Madison, the state of Wisconsin and across the country. He gave thanks to the agencies that responded to the scene of Monday’s shooting or were the ones who allowed his police department to respond to the shooting.

“Yesterday we came together as one team, one Madison, one country,” he said.

Barnes corrected the news that the 911 call came from a second grader, which was widely reported, but instead from a second-grade teacher. He said the reporting was his mistake.

He said that an alleged manifesto attributed to the shooter, Natalie Rupnow, has not been confirmed to have been written by her.

Police said the motive why the 15-year-old opened fire was a combination of factors and did not release the details because of the investigation. He said that finding the exact motive is the top priority. He said officers were talking to other students to see if bullying was a factor.

Barnes did not take questions during the news conference.

What you may have missed

Update 8 a.m. EDT Dec. 17: Two students were still in critical condition on Tuesday morning with life-threatening injuries. Three other students and a teacher had non-life-threatening injuries, The Associated Press reported. Two of the students were released from the hospital Monday evening.

A student and teacher were killed.

The shooter was identified as 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow who called herself Samantha. Police said she died from a self-inflicted gunshot, CNN reported.

Police are still trying to find Rupnow’s motive. Police said they hadn’t had contact with Rupnow in the past and the family is cooperating.

The school has about 420 students from kindergarten to high school. Police said Rupnow entered the building with the rest of the students at the start of the day. The shooting was “confined to one space” in a “study hall of students from mixed grades.”

A second grader called 911 to report the shooting at 10:57 a.m. local time. A deputy was on the campus at 11 a.m. with the first Madison police officer arriving 24 seconds later, entering the school. A team of medics were training three miles away from the school and responded immediately, “doing in real time what they were actually practicing for,” Barnes said.

The school does not have metal detectors but does practice safety scenarios. It also has cameras in the building, the AP reported.

-- Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Wisconsin officials react to shooting

Update 2:38 p.m. EDT Dec. 16: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he was “closely monitoring” the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School.

“We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond,” Evers said in a statement.

Dane County executive Melissa Agard said the Madison community “is reeling” after the shooting, WISC reported.

“My heart goes out to the victims, their families, the students, educators, and everyone affected by this unimaginable and unacceptable violence,” Agard said in a statement. “Dane County stands united in grief with the Abundant Life Christian School community. We are committed to supporting the school, its students, and their families during this devastating time, and will work closely with law enforcement and other first responders, mental health professionals, and community leaders to provide resources and care for those who need it most. “No community should ever have to endure such a tragedy. My administration will do everything in its power to provide assistance in the face of this devastating loss. To all those grieving, please know that you are not alone. Dane County stands with you, and we are here to support you in any way possible. I have been in communication with the Governor’s office as well as the Mayor of Madison’s office and we will continue to update the public as we learn more.”

Wisconsin’s two U.S. senators also expressed shock and dismay on social media.

“My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School.” Sen. Ron Johnson said on X. “I will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School. I will continue to closely monitor the situation. https://t.co/P2pMJmtsPW — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) December 16, 2024

“I have been briefed on the active shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison and my heart goes out to all those impacted,” Sen. Tammy Baldwin wrote on X. “My office is in touch with local and state officials, and I stand ready to assist law enforcement and anyone affected.”

I have been briefed on the active shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison and my heart goes out to all those impacted. My office is in touch with local and state officials, and I stand ready to assist law enforcement and anyone affected. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) December 16, 2024

White House officials said that President Joe Biden has been briefed about the shooting, CNN reported.

Police revise fatality count to 2 dead plus shooter

Update 2:12 p.m. EDT Dec. 16: In an update, the Madison Police Department said that three people, including the shooter, were dead after Monday’s shooting.

“During the media briefing earlier this afternoon, it was erroneously shared five were deceased,” police wrote. “Again, three people are deceased. Nine in total were injured, including the three deceased.”

Six people were transported to area hospitals with injuries.

School asks for prayers

Update 2:05 p.m. ET Dec. 16: In a Facebook post, Abundant Life Christian School asked for prayers in the aftermath of Monday’s shooting.

“Today, we had an active shooter incident at ALCS,” the school wrote. “We are in the midst of following up. We will share information as we are able.

“Please pray for our Challenger Family.”

Barnes did not provide information on the identities or ages of the victims. He did say that police believe the suspected shooter was a student at the school.

“My heart is very heavy right now, heavy for Madison,” Barnes said. “This is a ever-evolving situation. So there’s a lot of work that has to be done, and we’re committed to doing that work. We just ask for your patience.”

Abundant Life Christian is a K-12 school in Madison.





©2024 Cox Media Group