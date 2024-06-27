Megan Thee Stallion adds Atlanta tour stop, heading to State Farm Arena July 2

ATLANTA — The busy Atlanta summer events schedule is adding another item in just a few days.

On July 2, singer Megan Thee Stallion is coming back to the metro area with a new concert stop.

A few weeks ago, during the Atlanta water main crisis, the musician had to reschedule two shows due to the water outages.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported that the star wanted to perform again in Atlanta after the shows were moved due to the water main crisis.

On Wednesday, Megan Thee Stallion announced she’d be back at State Farm Arena on July 2 to play an extra concert on her “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” fulfilling that desire.

As of Thursday morning, tickets for the extra Atlanta show were still available on the singer’s online store.

The tour itself is part of the star’s preparations to release her latest album, MEGAN, which comes out Friday.

