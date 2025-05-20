Measles cases growing across Georgia, doctors encouraging vaccines

ATLANTA — The number of confirmed cases of measles nationwide, and in Georgia, are growing.

Currently, there are four cases in Georgia and more than 1,000 nationwide.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with epidemiologists who say the only way to keep measles out of your home is by making sure everyone has the MMR vaccine.

Dr. Cherie Drenzek, the state epidemiologist, says it all begins with international travel, which she says has increased over the last two decades while vaccinations have declined.

“Measles is still such a global threat. There’s well over 120,000 deaths around the world," Drenzek said.

While Georgia still has just a handful of cases, that number could grow quickly since the virus spreads so easily.

Dr. Drenzek believes the outbreak began with a family in Texas who traveled internationally, contracted the respiratory virus and spread it to a large religious community that does not believe in vaccinations.

Other families are choosing not to vaccinate because of what they are hearing and reading online.

“I think the track record for MMR vaccine in both its development and use over a period of decades is very strong evidence that this vaccine is safe and effective,” Drenzek said.

Dr. Jodie Guest, an Emory University professor and epidemiologist, reinforced that vaccination is the only way to keep everyone safe from the virus.

“As a population, we all need to be protecting each other and keeping the spread of measles down,” Dr. Guest said.

Doctors recommend that children wait until at least 12 months old to get the vaccine, but if they’re traveling, they can get it early.

