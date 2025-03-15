Mayor Andre Dickens says Atlanta is taking precautions, opening shelters ahead of severe storms

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says city leaders and first responders are preparing for severe storms expected to move into the area overnight.

Dickens spoke with Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship on Saturday morning about what crews have done to make sure Atlanta is braced for whatever may happen.

The mayor says he has assembled his Cabinet and Emergency Preparedness Team, as well as the police department, fire department, Department of Watershed Management and more.

Dickens says Watershed Management prepared for flooding across the city by clearing out storm drains and releasing water from underground tunnels, so they can take on more water.

MORE SEVERE WEATHER PREPS:

The fire department is also prepared to make boat rescues if some areas start to see widespread flooding.

The city plans to open emergency storm shelters at the Central Park Recreation Center on Merritts Avenue and the Old Adamsville Recreation Center on Delmar Lane, which will serve as an overflow location. The shelter will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday and stay open until 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Governor Brian Kemp has issued a statewide state of emergency allowing crews to begin moving resources to impacted areas and responding to reports of damage.

