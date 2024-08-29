Mass shooting suspect indicted after Mother’s Day shooting inside Elleven45 Lounge

ATLANTA — The man accused of shooting and killing a 21-year-old college student in a club shooting in May has been indicted.

Karanji Reese, 21, turned himself in to police in June after he shot six people inside of Elleven45 Lounge, including 21-year-old Mari Creighton and Nakyris Ridley, 20, who died due to the shooting.

As part of a 19-count indictment, Reese faces multiple charges, including murder and aggravated assault.

The club has been marred with previous incidents, leading city officials to describe the club as a “hotspot for violence” after the Mother’s Day mass shooting.

Adding to the city’s case, Kelly Harrison, a concerned homeowner living less than a mile from the nightclub, described the establishment as a “neighborhood nuisance,” citing issues such as noise, crime, and the derelict state of the building.

Earlier this month, the Fulton County Superior Court ruled the lounge must close immediately and permanently.

The day prior, club owner Djibril Dafe was arrested mid-hearing as he attempted to fight to keep the embattled club open.

It is unclear as to when Reese will be sentenced for the shooting.

