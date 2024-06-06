Owners of Buckhead club where 2 shot, killed agree to shut down for 2 months

ATLANTA — The owners of a club where six people were shot, including two who were killed, have agreed to close the club for some time.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at the Fulton County Courthouse on Thursday where a hearing was scheduled to happen, but did not.

The owners of Elleven45 Lounge agreed to a restraining order to close the club for at least the next 60 days.

Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Mariam “Mari” Creighton, 21, and Nakyris Ridley, 20, were killed in the Mother’s Day shooting at the Elleven45 Lounge.

After the shootings, the City of Atlanta took legal action against the club in an effort to shut it down.

According to the complaint obtained by Channel 2 Action News, attorneys for the city are asking the courts to declare the business a public nuisance claiming it “failed to provide for adequate security and safeguards to protect its patrons and those within the vicinity from harm.”

RELATED STORIES:

Creighton, a college volleyball player, was at the club celebrating her niece’s birthday.

Police say Ridley was the intended target.

The other four victims survived their injuries. Their identities have not been released.

Karanji Reese, 21, turned himself in for the shootings on Wednesday.

Reese is being held in the Fulton County Jail where he is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Man turns himself in after shooting at Buckhead club that killed 2, injured 4

©2024 Cox Media Group