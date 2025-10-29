MARTA resumes Garnett Station service after platform renovated

ATLANTA — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority has resumed Red and Gold Line service at Garnett Station in Atlanta following the completion of platform renovations.

MARTA temporarily skipped Garnett Station for six weeks to ensure safety during the renovation process. The construction replaced the 44-year-old platform pavers.

Skipping Garnett Station saved approximately four months of construction time and $5 million, MARTA said.

During the renovation, MARTA’s construction partners not only replaced the platform pavers but also worked ahead to replace pavers on the lower concourse.

Further improvements at Garnett Station are ongoing, including the replacement of pavers on the upper concourse, heavy cleaning, pressure-washing, windscreen replacement and the application of graffiti-resistant coating and sealant to wall surfaces.

These ongoing efforts will not impact train service.

In addition to these renovations, MARTA is collaborating with the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District and the Project for Public Spaces to transform the plaza’s large concrete space into a welcoming environment aimed at promoting community connection ahead of the World Cup in 2026.

The Garnett Station Rehabilitation project is part of MARTA’s broader, multi-year Station Rehabilitation Program, which involves an investment of approximately $1 billion to enhance safety and aesthetics across all 38 rail stations.

