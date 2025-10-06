Five Points MARTA station to change entrance access next week

ATLANTA — The Peachtree entrance and federal tunnel at the Five Points MARTA Station are closing, with Forsyth Street becoming the only access point starting on Oct. 13, MARTA officials said.

The change is part of the ongoing transformation of the downtown station.

Rail service and bus transfers will remain unchanged, according to MARTA.

Customers who use the Peachtree entrance and the federal tunnel will now need to enter and exit the station via Forsyth Street.

The change does not affect bus boarding, which will continue on Forsyth Street, MARTA officials said.

The Five Points MARTA Station is a central hub for public transportation in Atlanta.

The changes aim to improve the flow of pedestrian traffic.

