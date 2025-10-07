Five Points MARTA Transformation to kick off soon, close off Federal Tunnel entry

ATLANTA — The Five Points MARTA Transformation project will lead to closures at the downtown Atlanta station.

Starting Oct. 13, the Federal Tunnel entrance will be closed to the public.

MARTA officials said the project aims to revitalize the station, making it safer and more modern for riders. When complete, there will be a new plaza, platform levels and retail space at the station.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We need a change here... it’s been like this since I was a kid,” Cami Durrah, a MARTA rider who uses the service to travel to downtown Atlanta, told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson.

The Peachtree Street entrance and the Federal Tunnel entrance at the Five Points station will be closed as part of the renovation efforts. However, elevators will remain open, while escalators and bathrooms will be closed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cami Durrah, who rides MARTA about twice a week, noted the inconvenience of the closures but acknowledged the need for the changes.

“It won’t be a big difference... I’ll just have to walk around,” Durrah said.

MARTA officials said the project is expected to bring significant improvements to the station, enhancing the overall experience for commuters.

As the project moves forward, MARTA said commuters can expect temporary inconveniences but also look forward to a modernized and safer station in the future.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group