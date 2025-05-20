MARTA police train for active shooter scenario at Lindbergh Center Station

ATLANTA — Police wrapped up active shooter training at MARTA headquarters in Northeast Atlanta late Monday night.

The exercise began at 7:00 pm inside MARTA headquarters across from the Lindbergh Center Station.

“Could be a big startle for a lot of people,” said Lowanda Wheaton.

Wheaton was catching the train there Monday evening where people could hear the simulation which included lifelike gunshots and shouting.

“You always take back something you can improve upon, you can share with other departments, that was a good lesson,” said MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher.

Kreher said the training exercise was already planned before Sunday’s double shooting at the East Point train station.

“I feel very strongly that we’ll make an arrest in that case,” said Kreher.

Kreher said that case started as a pick-pocketing attempt. A passenger said they noticed someone rummaging through their bag and confronted them.

That suspect shot them as they tried to exit the train at the East Point stop.

A stray bullet grazed a second passenger’s neck. Both survived.

At the active shooter training event Monday night, Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco asked the chief what passengers should do if faced with violence on a moving train.

He said if you see an altercation starting to heat up, jump off.

“Sometimes, you can’t. Sometimes, you might have to sit through, and you might have to fight it out,” said Kreher.

He said he would like to conduct another emergency training simulation on a train or bus.

Passengers liked that idea and said they will practice, too.

“There’s never enough training. Always continue to train no matter what, and practice what you’re learning in the training,” said Wheaton.

