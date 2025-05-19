4 charged with murder after shooting in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly weekend shooting, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced.
On Monday, the sheriff’s office said Jonali James, Hailey Cribb, Donovan Morrison and a juvenile are in custody.
The arrests come after a shooting that happened just after midnight on Sunday.
Walton County deputies were called to a shooting near an undeveloped portion of Garrett Road.
When deputies arrived, several individuals were leaving the area. Another person was found on Maddox Lane.
The WCSO said one person died. Their age and identity were not released.
All four suspects have been charged with felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The investigation is ongoing.
