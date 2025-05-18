At least 1 dead, multiple arrested after shooting in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead after an overnight shooting, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just after midnight on Sunday, Walton County deputies were dispatched to a shooting near an undeveloped portion of Garrett Road.

Officials said, when deputies arrived, several individuals were leaving the area. Another person was found on Maddox Lane.

The sheriff’s office said at least one person is dead. Multiple people have been arrested.

The victim and those in custody, their ages, and identities were not released.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group