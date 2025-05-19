Video: Passengers take cover in East Point MARTA shooting

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police are searching for the gunman who shot two people on a MARTA train.

MARTA’s police chief told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that the shooter was rummaging through the victim’s bag on the train.

The victim started to fight back and then the gunman opened fire, hitting him in the chest, police said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on a train traveling southbound toward the East Point Station.

Phone video captured passengers ducking for cover as the violence unfolded. People began to scramble as the train approached the MARTA station.

The chief says the victim shot in the chest underwent surgery and is stable.

A second victim was grazed and is doing OK.

Police are trying to identify the gunman, and there is an active search to find them.

The chief says his officers are waiting for the victim shot in the chest to recover from surgery and speak to him about what happened.

