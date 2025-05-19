Body recovered at Lake Lanier confirmed as missing kayaker Dustin Valencia

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The body found Friday at Lake Lanier is Dustin Valencia, 43, of Cumming, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday morning.

Authorities recovered the body Friday during a search of the cove where Valencia paddled from, and where the kayak and paddle were found.

Stacie Miller, the public information officer, said the major crimes unit of the sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the case. No additional information is available.

Valencia’s wife reported him missing Wednesday after he left home and didn’t arrive to pick up their children at school.

Authorities found his Honda Accord in the Lakeside Park parking lot.

Someone discovered Valencia’s kayak the same day he disappeared and returned it to a lost and found. Once he saw the news reports Thursday evening, he reported what he found to the authorities.

The search for Valencia involved teams from multiple agencies and included underwater sonar radar.

Authorities said Thursday that they do not suspect foul play, and friends say Valencia was in excellent shape and training for a triathlon.

