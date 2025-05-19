GA leaders send support, prayers to former Pres. Joe Biden after his cancer diagnosis

Former President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” according to a statement from his office.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement continued.

In the wake of his announcement, political leaders from around the country, including here in Georgia, are sending messages of support and prayers to Biden.

Here are the statements released so far by Georgia leaders.

Gov. Brian Kemp

“All Georgians send our sincere wishes to former President Biden for successful treatments and a full recovery. He and the Biden family will remain in our thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock

“During decades of public service, Joe Biden has been a fierce champion in some of the biggest fights. I know he’ll bring the same tenacity to his own battle with cancer. Strength and grace to him, Dr. Jill and their entire family during this time. 🙏🏾”

Rep. Sanford Bishop

“We all know someone who has battled cancer or family and friends who have had to cope with it. My wife, Vivian, and I are praying for President Biden, his wife, and his family in the wake of his prostate cancer diagnosis.”

Rep. Hank Johnson

“Mereda and I are saddened to hear of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis. We are keeping him and the rest of the Biden family in our thoughts and prayers. President Biden has always been a fighter and we wish him a full and healthy recovery.”

Rep. Nikema Williams

“Leslie, Carter and I are praying for President @JoeBiden and his family in the face of this diagnosis. We are praying for healing and peace as you navigate this journey.”

Rep. Rich McCormick

“Prayers to former President Biden as he tackles this health challenge. America is behind you in this fight, sir. 🙏”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

“I’m sorry to see this news. Cancer is truly awful. My Dad passed away in 2021 with cancer. Prays for Joe Biden and his family. 🙏”

I’m sorry to see this news.



Cancer is truly awful. My Dad passed away in 2021 with cancer.



