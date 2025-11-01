MARTA Five Points Station platform closes for renovations

ATLANTA — The East-West Center Platform at Five Points Station will close starting Nov. 1 for about two months to undergo renovations, the Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority said.

The renovation project will involve replacing the ceiling, flooring, and benches to give the station a fresh new look. During this period, Blue and Green Line customers will need to use the outer platforms, although elevators will remain in service.

Some weekend single tracking will occur during the renovation period, which may affect train schedules.

The improvements at the East-West Center Platform aim to enhance the overall experience for commuters, with the project expected to be completed in early January.

Some major renovations to the Five Points station began in May. On Oct. 13, the Forsyth Street entrance became temporarily the only access point for the station due to ongoing renovations.

MARTA said the ongoing $230 million renovation project is transforming Five Points Station into a vibrant city center with improved transit connectivity, increased safety and enhanced amenities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

PREVIOUS STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group