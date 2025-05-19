Major renovation of MARTA Five Points Station is underway

ATLANTA — A $230 million project that will change how one of MARTA’s busiest stations looks and operates began on Saturday.

The Five Points Station connects riders to all four rail lines.

In order to make room for construction equipment, bus riders will load and unload on Forsyth Street instead of Alabama Street.

The work also includes upgrades for people who walk around the station.

MARTA says there will be no changes to train service.

In addition to the bus detours, MARTA said certain customer services will be impacted beginning June 6.

Those services include the RideStore, Lost and Found and Reduced Fare office.

Those offices at Five Points Station will be temporarily moved, along with MARTA HOPE and the MARTA Police Precinct. New locations for them during the closure have not been released yet.

The following routes will stop at Five Points on Forsyth Street:

3 – Martin Luther King Jr. Drive/Auburn Avenue

40 – Peachtree Street/Downtown

813 – Atlanta University Center

21 – Memorial Drive

49 – McDonough Boulevard

55 – Jonesboro Road

107 – Glenwood

186 – Rainbow Road Drive/South DeKalb

Three bus routes will be detoured to maintain service to Downtown and no longer stop at Five Points:

26 – Marietta Street/Perry Boulevard

42 – Pryor Road

816 – North Highland Avenue

The following routes will terminate at Georgia State Station:

21 – Memorial Drive

42 – Pryor Road

49 – McDonough Boulevard

55 – Jonesboro Road

107 – Glenwood

186 – Rainbow Road Drive/South DeKalb

The following routes will terminate at King Memorial Station:

26 – Marietta Street/Perry Boulevard

813 – Atlanta University Center

899 – Old Fourth Ward

The following route will terminate at Civic Center Station:

816 – North Highland Avenue

MARTA said regional transit partner buses, like CobbLinc, Ride Gwinnett and Xpress will still run on time.

