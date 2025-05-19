Major renovation of MARTA Five Points Station is underway

ATLANTA — A $230 million project that will change how one of MARTA’s busiest stations looks and operates began on Saturday.
The Five Points Station connects riders to all four rail lines.
In order to make room for construction equipment, bus riders will load and unload on Forsyth Street instead of Alabama Street.
The work also includes upgrades for people who walk around the station.
MARTA says there will be no changes to train service.
In addition to the bus detours, MARTA said certain customer services will be impacted beginning June 6.
Those services include the RideStore, Lost and Found and Reduced Fare office.
Those offices at Five Points Station will be temporarily moved, along with MARTA HOPE and the MARTA Police Precinct. New locations for them during the closure have not been released yet.
The following routes will stop at Five Points on Forsyth Street:
- 3 – Martin Luther King Jr. Drive/Auburn Avenue
- 40 – Peachtree Street/Downtown
- 813 – Atlanta University Center
- 21 – Memorial Drive
- 49 – McDonough Boulevard
- 55 – Jonesboro Road
- 107 – Glenwood
- 186 – Rainbow Road Drive/South DeKalb
Three bus routes will be detoured to maintain service to Downtown and no longer stop at Five Points:
- 26 – Marietta Street/Perry Boulevard
- 42 – Pryor Road
- 816 – North Highland Avenue
The following routes will terminate at Georgia State Station:
- 21 – Memorial Drive
- 42 – Pryor Road
- 49 – McDonough Boulevard
- 55 – Jonesboro Road
- 107 – Glenwood
- 186 – Rainbow Road Drive/South DeKalb
The following routes will terminate at King Memorial Station:
- 26 – Marietta Street/Perry Boulevard
- 813 – Atlanta University Center
- 899 – Old Fourth Ward
The following route will terminate at Civic Center Station:
- 816 – North Highland Avenue
MARTA said regional transit partner buses, like CobbLinc, Ride Gwinnett and Xpress will still run on time.
