Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s ‘DONE’ with the Republican Party

ATLANTA — Former Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is “DONE” with the Republican party.

“There is A LOT of us that are absolutely fed up and will not support a party that betrays its voters and country,” Greene said in a post on X.

Tucker is not the only one who is done supporting the Republican Party.



There is A LOT of us that are absolutely fed up and will not support a party that betrays its voters and country.



That does not mean we are turning into Democrats either.



But we are DONE with the America… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 22, 2026

This comes after former Fox News host and Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson announced that he was cutting ties with the party during a podcast last week.

“I’ve voted Republican my entire life... I have been a consistent defender for 35 years of the Republican Party, a very consistent defender, but there is no defending this,” Carlson said. “Because it’s immoral and it’s exactly the opposite of what a political party in a democracy is charged with doing, which is representing its own voters, its own citizens, its own nation. And they’re not doing that.”

“So, no, I’m out,” Carlson continued. “And if I’m out, then I think a lot of other people are out.”

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At the height of her time in Congress, Greene was one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters.

That all changed when she broke with the president and demanded that the administration release the files over the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

After several days of a heated back-and-forth with Trump, Greene announced that she was going to resign from her seat in Congress.

Since then, Greene has been critical not only of Trump but also of the Republican Party in general.

“That does not mean we are turning into Democrats either,” Greene said in her latest X post.

Carlson made the same sentiment, saying: “I don’t know what I’m gonna do.”

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