Piedmont Park unveils packed summer lineup of free, low-cost events

ATLANTA — Atlantans looking for free and affordable ways to stay active, meet new people and enjoy the outdoors this summer will have plenty of options at Piedmont Park Conservancy.

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The Conservancy announced Tuesday a packed calendar of seasonal events and activities designed to bring residents and visitors together in Atlanta’s most iconic green space. The summer lineup includes everything from outdoor yoga and walking clubs to history tours, community craft nights, farmers’ markets and pool days.

According to the Conservancy, the programming is aimed at helping people connect with the park, their neighbors and the city while supporting local artists, instructors, farmers and community partners.

“Piedmont Park has a way of bringing people together,” said Doug Widener, president and CEO of the Conservancy. “These events create welcoming spaces for people to connect with one another, explore shared interests and discover the Park in new ways. Whether you’re a longtime Atlanta resident or visiting for the first time, there is something for everyone.”

The organization said accessibility remains a key focus, with a mix of free and low-cost activities available throughout the season for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Among the featured summer offerings:

Community Craft Night — Free monthly gatherings using recycled materials provided by Scraplanta.

— Free monthly gatherings using recycled materials provided by Scraplanta. Community Game Night — Monthly events featuring games such as mahjong and chess.

— Monthly events featuring games such as mahjong and chess. Yoga in the Park — Free outdoor classes offered in partnership with Dancing Dogs Yoga and Lululemon.

— Free outdoor classes offered in partnership with Dancing Dogs Yoga and Lululemon. Walking Club — Weekly guided walks every Tuesday at 10 a.m.

— Weekly guided walks every Tuesday at 10 a.m. Summer Strolls — Evening walks highlighting the park’s scenery, wildlife and natural beauty.

— Evening walks highlighting the park’s scenery, wildlife and natural beauty. History Tours — Guided tours exploring Piedmont Park’s role in Atlanta history.

— Guided tours exploring Piedmont Park’s role in Atlanta history. Green Market — The longstanding Saturday market featuring local farmers, food producers and artisans from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

— The longstanding Saturday market featuring local farmers, food producers and artisans from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Piedmont Park Pool — Summer pool passes are now available for purchase.

— Summer pool passes are now available for purchase. Garden Mixology — Workshops teaching participants how to use fresh herbs and seasonal ingredients in cocktails.

— Workshops teaching participants how to use fresh herbs and seasonal ingredients in cocktails. Figure Drawing Sessions — Monthly opportunities for artists to practice drawing from a live model.

The Conservancy said the programming reflects its ongoing mission to keep Piedmont Park welcoming and accessible while providing opportunities for recreation, education and community engagement.

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