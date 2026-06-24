FIFA World Cup: Atlanta match starts later in the day, likely to impact evening rush hour

ATLANTA — It’s FIFA World Cup match day once again in Atlanta, and thousands of fans are here from all over the world.

The big difference with Wednesday’s match versus the last three is that it will happen in the evening.

Haiti will take on Morocco, with the game starting at 6 p.m.

Everything you need to know if you’re heading downtown for the game, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

Because of the later match time, everything will shift back, unlike our first three match days, which all happened at noon.

With fans heading to the game and the FIFA Fan Fest, it will likely have a big impact on traffic right during the evening rush hour and on security.

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So far, Atlanta police say crime is down, reporting 9% for the first week of the FIFA World Cup, which included 54 events from Thursday through Sunday.

They credit preparation and presence.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach talked to fans who see officers everywhere.

“For sure feels safer. Definitely smells cleaner. I feel like there’s less people on the streets, which makes me feel safer to walk around, especially as a woman at night. I definitely feel safer now,” Courtney McKenzie said.

With the later match, the Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park will run later in the day, from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

On Thursday, there will be an even later night with the USA match and the fest, adding a day so fans can be there to watch.

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