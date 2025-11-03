Many families concerned about higher premiums for Georgia Access state healthcare

ATLANTA — With open enrollment starting, many people in Georgia are fearing how much they’re going to have to pay for health insurance coverage next year.

Channel 2’s Cory James spoke with one man who says he may have to shell out a couple thousand dollars more each year to insure his family.

For some people, that’s as much as a mortgage payment.

Clint Rauscher was stunned when he logged into his portal for the Georgia healthcare marketplace.

“The increase is going to go up a thousand percent,” he said.

Rauscher said this year, his monthly net premium for insurance is just under $20. But next year, he is going to have to play over $225.

“To see I have to pay this extra amount for health insurance, it’s just another blow,” Rauscher said. “It’s like a car note.”

Rauscher said he will have to work an extra day or two as an Uber driver to pay the increase.

Brady Reiter owns a small Georgia business that makes lemon wine sold at major retailers.

He posted on social media saying the same health insurance plan for his family of five is going up by more than $2,000 a month.

Reiter is worried this will force him or his wife to return to their former jobs.

“We left those to run this, and now we’re figuring if one of us has to go back to get insurance because I don’t know how we’d both be in this and pay a couple thousand dollars a month for insurance. It’s just not something we can do,” he said.

For now, both men are hoping politicians on both sides of the aisle will come together so that Americans will not take another financial hit.

Open enrollment for Georgia Access health care exchange ends on Jan. 15. That is the last day to enroll or make changes to healthcare plans for the next year.

