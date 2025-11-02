Man gave victim ‘Zombie’ drug that caused deadly overdose

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Newton County man will spend years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

On Thursday, Matthew Bruce Burley pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl, and trafficking fentanyl in connection with the overdose death of James Nail, Jr.

According to authorities, Nail died from an overdose on December 30, 2022, after Covington police responded to a possible overdose call on Hannah Street.

A toxicology exam was completed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after Nail was found with drug paraphernalia, according to police.

The toxicology report showed he had both Xylazine and fentanyl in his system, a combination known as “Tranq,” which causes fentanyl to be more deadly.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid, significantly stronger than morphine and heroin, with legitimate medical uses. However, illegal use has surged over the past decade. Xylazine, known as ‘tranq,’ is an animal tranquilizer not approved for human use, often mixed with fentanyl to prolong its effects.

Narcan, typically used to counteract fentanyl overdoses, does not reverse the effects of Xylazine, complicating overdose treatment, according to authorities.

Covington investigators conducted an extensive investigation into Nail’s death, uncovering evidence that he obtained the deadly drugs from Burley.

Burley was arrested in June 2023.

A search of Burley’s home on Highway 81 in Newton County revealed six grams of fentanyl, which constituted a trafficking amount under Georgia law.

Burley was sentenced to 15 years in prison without parole, followed by 15 years of probation.

“This tragic case demonstrates the DA’s Office’s commitment to prosecuting those that distribute deadly drugs like Fentanyl. In 2023, there were over 70,000 overdose deaths in the United States from synthetic opioids, with about 70% attributed to Fentanyl. Those that sell and distribute these drugs need to be aware of the harsh consequences they face for spreading this poison in Newton and Walton County,” District Attorney Randy McGinley said.

