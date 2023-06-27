Police arrest man for trafficking fentanyl, murder after Georgia man’s death

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington police say they have a suspect in custody for a death caused by a drug overdose.

According to officers, James Nail Jr. was found unresponsive from a possible overdose in December 2022.

He was taken to Piedmont Newton Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A toxicology exam was completed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after Nail Jr. was found with drug paraphernalia, according to police.

The toxicology report showed he had both Xylazine and fentanyl in his system, a combination known as “Tranq,” which causes fentanyl to be more deadly.

Police say they spent six months investigating where Nail Jr. had gotten the drugs that caused his death, and were assisted by the GBI’s West Metro Regional Drug Task Force.

On June 21, a search warrant in Covington led to the arrest of Matthew Burley.

He was charged with trafficking fentanyl by the GBI, while separately, Covington police charged Burley with murder for Nail Jr.’s death.

