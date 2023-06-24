7 gang members convicted of breaking into 50 cars across Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A group of seven people prosecutors say are affiliated with gangs are heading to prison, according to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say that on two nights in June and July 2019, approximately 50 cars were broken into in neighborhoods across Cherokee County.

The group stole five guns, three cars and other personal items.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Six people were arrested when they returned early one July morning to continue the crime spree:

Tyjuan “TK” Shecorn Burch, 22

Quinn “Chucky” Chajuan Dawson, 23

Jacquez “Joc” Daquan Ivey, 23

Darell “Rell” Marrion, 21

Two juveniles

While prosecuting them, the Cherokee County DA’s office says they learned about three more suspects:

Johnmarvalious “Wixked” Givens, 22

Quanjavis “Boochie” Jawayne Jones, 21

Detravious “Trey” Long, 22

All seven adults pleaded guilty to violating the RICO Act. It’s unclear if the two juveniles were tried.

Burch pleaded guilty to violating the RICO Act and was sentenced to 20 years with the first 10 to serve in prison.

Dawson pleaded guilty to violating the RICO Act and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to 20 years with the first 15 to serve in prison.

Ivey pleaded guilty to violating the RICO Act and theft by taking. He was sentenced to to 20 years with the first 10 to serve in prison.

Marrion pleaded guilty to violating the RICO Act and was sentenced to 20 years with the first 12 to serve in prison.

TRENDING STORIES:

Givens pleaded guilty to violating the RICO Act and theft by taking. He was sentenced to 20 years with the first 10 to serve in prison.

Jones pleaded guilty to violating the RICO Act and was sentenced to 20 years with the first 10 to serve in prison.

Long pleaded guilty to violating the RICO Act and was sentenced to 20 years with the first 12 to serve in prison.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man used fraud information to steal $3,000 of items from Gwinnett Home Depot, police say

©2022 Cox Media Group