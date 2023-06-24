Cobb County teacher fighting to save her job after reading book to students

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Katie Rinderle, a teacher at Due West Elementary School in Cobb County finds herself at the center of a controversial battle that could cost her career.

Recent laws leaning toward a more conservative learning environment have raised concerns about a book she read to her fifth-grade class, which is believed to challenge the state’s new divisive concept laws.

Rinderle’s attorney, Craig Goodmark, a champion of educational civil rights, said she’s an exceptional teacher.

However, a book she purchased at a Cobb County school book fair stands in her way.

Rinderle told Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin she’s dedicated to embracing diversity and valuing unique differences in a video with the Southern Poverty Law Center, further fueling her determination to keep her job.

Rinderle was placed on administrative leave after reading the book “My Shadow is Purple” to her students. The book is a collection of rhymes that challenges gender norms.

“The power of embracing your unique differences and abilities and valuing those in others,” she said.

Goodmark said the significance of this case, pointing out that the laws used to censor Georgia’s public school teachers are confusing, hard to understand, and vague. And said this case raises important questions about inclusive education and the freedom of expression within the classroom.

The Cobb County Association of Educators supports Rinderle’s fight to retain her position.

They condemn the district’s actions, stating that it sends a chilling message to all teachers. Jeff Hubbard, President of the Cobb County Association of Educators, expressed confidence that Rinderle’s impressive career will eventually help her to keep her teaching career in the state of Georgia.

Despite feeling alienated by the district, Rinderle finds solace in the support she receives from some parents, students, and fellow teachers who stand by her side during this challenging journey.

Goodmark believes that Rinderle may face termination but remains optimistic about her future as an educator in the state.

Channel 2 Action News reached out and received the following response from Cobb County School:

“Without getting into specifics of the personnel investigation, the District is confident that this action is appropriate considering the entirety of the teacher’s behavior and history. However, as this matter is ongoing, further comment is unavailable.

The District remains committed to strictly enforcing all Board policy and the law.”

