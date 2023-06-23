City of South Fulton employees woke up to find out they hadn’t been paid

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — An issue has left many cities of South Fulton employees asking where is their money. None of them got paid Friday, including police and firefighters.

And some employees told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that if they are not paid, they are not going to work.

The city says it is doing everything it can to get every employee their pay immediately.

“I’d be upset. Got bills to pay. I don’t have any kids. But people have kids to take care of. I’d be devastated,” said Kendra Clark, who lives in South Fulton.

More than 600 employees, including police officers and firefighters, woke up to find their paychecks hadn’t been deposited into their bank accounts.

So Jones went to City Hall on Friday to find out what happened, only to find the doors locked.

“Is the door locked?” Jones asked a receptionist who came to the door.

“The door is locked,” the receptionist said.

“Why?” Jones asked.

“Security reasons,” the receptionist said.

Jones was allowed inside where he met with the interim city manager Sharon Subadan.

“Everybody has been impacted,” she said.

Subadan told Jones that employees flooded city hall with phone calls.

“People are concerned. They’re upset. They’re worried. They’re surprised,” Subadan said.

Subadan said the city processed payroll just like it always does through its third-party vendor, ADP.

She said the city reached out to that vendor to find out why employees hadn’t been paid.

“They realized there was a glitch on their end,” Subadan said.

She said everyone is working feverishly to resolve the issue and get workers their money.

“That will happen. We will stay here as late as we have to tonight to make sure every employee is taken care of,” Subadan said.

Clark said she couldn’t imagine not getting paid.

“I wouldn’t be happy. It’s Friday,” Clark said.

Subadan said the city will cut paper checks for those who need them and will reimburse employees who have to pay any fees or penalties because the paychecks didn’t arrive on time.

