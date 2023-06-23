DeKalb County police investigating overnight death of 1-year-old

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are currently investigating the death of a 1-year-old child.

Officers say they received a call from the hospital at 12:30 a.m. in connection to an infant who died.

They have not released the child’s identity.

It’s unclear if anyone will face charges related to the child’s death.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they are currently conducting an autopsy on the child and will not determine how the child died until that autopsy is complete.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should call DeKalb police.

