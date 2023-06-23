A Georgia man was caught staging a slip and fall at Kroger. Now police are looking for him.

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a man officials say staged a slip and fall at a Kroger.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said in May 2022, 55-year-old Ronald Langely Jr. of Dalton told Kroger employees that he slipped on a product that had spilled on the ground.

Officials said Langely then reported the incident to his insurance company and Sedgwick Claims Management Services to seek damages through a personal injury lawsuit.

According to the investigation, store surveillance video caught Langley intentionally lowering himself into the spill.

Langley was not apprehended because officials said he provided them with fake information during initial telephone conversations.

Law enforcement took out warrants against Langley for insurance fraud and obstruction.

Anyone with information regarding Langley’s whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Kroger for a statement but has not received a response.

