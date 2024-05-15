Barstool Sports President reviews 2 metro Atlanta pizza restaurants

ATLANTA — Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy rated a pair of metro Atlanta pizza restaurants this week for his popular pizza review series.

Portnoy tried the cheese Pizza at Glide Pizza, which is on Auburn Avenue right off the Beltline in Old Fourth Ward.

Glide received a 7.7 rating out of 10, an overall positive score from Portnoy.

The restaurant also has a location in downtown Decatur inside Inner Voice Brewing Company,

Barstool Pizza Review - Glide Pizza (Atlanta, GA) pic.twitter.com/fMrorov8GH — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 14, 2024

On his trip to Georgia, he also tried MTH Pizza in Cumberland. Also getting the cheese pizza at the restaurant, he rated it a 7.5 out of 10.

Portnoy’s positive reviews often give businesses a boost, given his large social media presence. Portnoy currently has more than five million followers on Instagram.

