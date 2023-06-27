6 injured, including 3 kids, in multi-vehicle crash involving 2 daycare buses on I-75

MARIETTA, Ga. — Six people, including three children, were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving two daycare buses on I-75 Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at the South Marietta Loop around 8:40 a.m.

First responders found five vehicles involved in the accident including a semi-truck, the two daycare buses, a pickup truck and a box truck.

Photos taken by the Marietta Fire Department show that both the daycare buses had “Primrose School of Wade Green” written on them. The two buses were crashed against each other.

Twenty people were involved in the crash including adults and children.

Six of those people were taken to the hospital, three adults and three children. None had life-threatening injuries, according to Marietta Fire and Cobb County Fire units.

The rest of the children and staff on board the bus were taken back to the daycare, where parents were able to pick them up.

It’s unclear what caused the accident or if anyone is facing charges.

The identities and conditions of the victims have not been released.

