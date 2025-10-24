Many areas will see the first significant rainfall in 2 months

ATLANTA — As drought conditions continue to expand across Georgia, we are going to see our first widespread rain in about two months this weekend.

“We’re going to get some relief heading into the weekend,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

The last time we had at least a quarter of an inch of rain at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was on Aug. 22.

It was a couple of days earlier, on August 19, when we last saw at least an inch of rain in a day.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It’s been a couple of months since we’ve had some significant rainfall across North Georgia,” Monahan said.

That is going to change late this weekend.

On Saturday, we will stay dry with clouds moving in.

On Sunday night and throughout Monday, we will see anywhere from a half an inch to an inch of rain, hopefully putting a dent in those drought conditions we are currently experiencing.

We’ll be tracking the rain throughout the weekend on Channel 2 Action News.

©2025 Cox Media Group