Mandatory drug testing at Atlanta schools? Beware of circulating flyer

ATLANTA - Have you seen a "Mandatory Drug Testing" flyer making the rounds on social media and at public schools across the city of Atlanta?
The flyer that has an APS header calls for drug testing for all ninth- and 10th-graders, but there's one problem: The flyer is fake.
Students said the flyer has been posted on social media platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram.
“I don’t know why people do the things they do,” a parent said.
