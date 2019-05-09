  • Driver hops curbs, speeds through parking lots during rush hour police chase

    GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has obtained video of wild police chase that started with a police officer pulling over a minivan with an expired tag. 

    The chase unfolded last Thursday in Forsyth County. 

    Body cam video shows the police officer ask the driver to see his license while standing outside a minivan in the parking lot of an auto parts store. 

    That’s when the driver hopped in the van and took off, leading police on a chase through rush hour traffic. 

