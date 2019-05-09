ATLANTA - Big weather changes are coming to Georgia: Today begins the start of a very rainy and possibly stormy stretch that will last into this weekend.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a large system of rain and storm in Louisiana and Mississippi will be moving into Georgia later today.
The wet weather is expect to last through the weekend.
There is a risk for some strong or severe storms later today -- going over that new data now and will have it for you at 4:30am. @wsbtv— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) May 9, 2019
