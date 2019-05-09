  • Be prepared: Strong storms possible this afternoon

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - Big weather changes are coming to Georgia: Today begins the start of a very rainy and possibly stormy stretch that will last into this weekend.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a large system of rain and storm in Louisiana and Mississippi will be moving into Georgia later today.

    The wet weather is expect to last through the weekend.

