Man who tried to punch pregnant women in Fellini’s parking lot arrested

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a man who was seen trying to punch a pregnant woman at a popular metro Atlanta pizza restaurant on Friday.

Officers responded to a call at Fellini’s Pizza off Ponce De Leon and spoke with the manager who said a man, identified as 52-year-old Willie Grace had refused to leave the property.

An employee told police that Grace swung his fist at a pregnant woman in the restaurant parking lot.

Grace then started to hit the door of the business, causing damage, according to police.

Grace was arrested Monday and then taken to Fulton County Jail.

He has been arrested several times in Atlanta, police said.

Grace was charged with vandalism to property.

