Man wanted for assaulting pregnant woman at Fellini’s Pizza

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have issued warrants for a man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman at a popular metro Atlanta pizza restaurant on Friday.

Officers responded to a call at Fellini’s Pizza off Ponce De Leon and spoke with the manager who said a man, identified as 52-year-old Willie Grace had refused to leave the property.

An employee told police that Grace swung his fist at a pregnant woman in the restaurant parking lot.

Grace then started to hit the door of the business, causing damage, according to police.

Grace has been arrested several times in Atlanta, police said.

Police are asking the unidentified victim to contact Atlanta police so officers can gather more information on the assault.

Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

