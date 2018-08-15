0 Man who shot a cop was released from prison by mistake. It went unnoticed for 2 years

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A local judge sentenced a DeKalb County man to 15 years in prison for shooting an off-duty police officer, but the man served barely one year in prison before he released – by mistake.

A DeKalb District Attorney’s Office representative told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that last week the state Department of Community Supervision notified them that Jermarcus Jordan was not in prison where he was supposed to be.

This week, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested Jordan on new aggravated assault and cruelty to children charges after being out of prison for two years.

Chris Smith was the officer who was shot by Jordan. He told Winne that he's no longer a police officer and there are too many holes in the system that he was once a part of.

“It shows that there are a lot of loopholes and different things that really just need to be fixed,” Smith said.

Smith said he was an Atlanta police officer working an extra job in uniform at an apartment complex when a gunman cut loose in 2013 with a shotgun as Smith sat in his pick-up truck.

“I was shot in the head a bird shot and I was shot in my right calf with buckshot. Had it been reversed, I would have been dead on the scene,” Smith told Winne. “I still have 6 pellets in my head -- anywhere from my hairline back.”

Documents and other information suggest the following timeline:

On January 14, 2015, a judge sentenced Jordan to 25 years in prison, with 15 to serve.

That same day, a probation revocation order was filed against Jordan, involving an old robbery case against him. The sentence for that case expired on May 13, 2016.

A judge suggested this week it appeared to him that Jordan was released by the Department of Corrections in error on May 13, 2016 -- long before he could’ve done 15 years for the attack on Smith.

“I wish I had an answer for how that happens,” Smith said.

Joan heath with the Georgia Department of Corrections said the department did not release Jordan in error and that there was a problem with the documentation the department received from the DeKalb County superior court clerk’s office for the sentence for the attack on Smith.

It was returned, but the Department of Corrections said it never received the corrected paperwork needed to legally hold Jordan past May 2016.

DeKalb County superior court clerk Debra Deberry told Winne that her office sent everything it was supposed to send.

Heath said because of other, similar paperwork issues with clerks’ offices, last year the department initiated new follow-up procedures as an additional safeguard.

Deberry said that a 2015 document Winne found in the records indicates a probation worker told the Department of Corrections she would take care of the problem.

A representative for the Department of Community Supervision said probation is under them now, but wasn’t in 2015, so they can’t comment on this case.

