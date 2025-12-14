Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza wins the Heisman Trophy

ATLANTA — Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy Saturday as the most outstanding player in college football.

Earlier in the season, some talked of Georgia and Georgia Tech’s quarterbacks possibly being in talks to win the coveted trophy, but that didn’t pan out.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton came in seventh in the vote, and Georgia Tech’s quarterback Haynes King was 10th.

Mendoza won 643 first-place votes for 2,362 points overall, while Stockton got three for 43 overall points and King got two for 18 overall points.

Coming in second in the vote tabulation was Diego Pavia, who earned 189 first-place votes and 1,435 overall points.

Mendoza led Indiana to their first No. 1 ranking, throwing for 2,980 yards and a national-best 33 touchdown passes while also running for six scores.

The ceremony was televised on Channel 2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

