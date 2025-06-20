Man who broke into cars at Mississippi childcare centers could be in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a man connected to a string of car break-ins in Mississippi. But they say the person they’re looking for could be in Atlanta.

Officers say three cars parked at different childcare facilities in Ocean Springs, Mississippi were burglarized earlier this month.

Investigators say a man dressed in a black sweatshirt with a floral pattern broke into the cars and stole bags and wallets.

He was last seen driving a silver or champagne Hyundai Santa Fe with Louisiana dealership tag DI69654.

Two other suspects, a man and a woman, are also wanted.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-5477.

