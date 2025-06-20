Man rushed to hospital after overnight shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man injured.
Officers were called to Willis Mills Road SW around 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
Police say the man was shot in the right forearm and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. They say he is stable.
Investigators have not released details on possible suspects.
There is no word on what led up to the shooting.
