Atlanta

FIFA Fan Fest gates reopen after temporary closure

By WSBTV.com News Staff
FIFA Fan Festival FIFA Fan Festival has reached capacity. (Source: WSBTV)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — FIFA Fan Festival organizers say the gates have reopened at Centennial Olympic Park at 4:30 p.m.

The gates were temporarily closed as the festival has reached capacity as of 4 p.m.

“As attendance continues to fluctuate throughout the evening, entry gates may temporarily open and close from time to time as venue capacity allows. We are continuously monitoring attendance levels to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests,” the organizers say.

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