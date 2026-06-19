FIFA Fan Fest gates reopen after temporary closure

ATLANTA — FIFA Fan Festival organizers say the gates have reopened at Centennial Olympic Park at 4:30 p.m.

The gates were temporarily closed as the festival has reached capacity as of 4 p.m.

“As attendance continues to fluctuate throughout the evening, entry gates may temporarily open and close from time to time as venue capacity allows. We are continuously monitoring attendance levels to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests,” the organizers say.

0 of 86 Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest City, state, and host committee leaders officially welcome fans from around the world during the ceremonial opening of FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta as the city kicks off its FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off Thursday in Mexico, and fans in Atlanta fans will see their first match Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fans, city officials and metro Atlanta residents are all counting down each second before the World Cup gets here. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Centennial Park plays hosts to FIFA Fan Fest during the competition. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Fan Fest opened on Thursday. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest The festival at the park will be open for 18 days during the course of the FIFA World Cup. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest That means live music, including big name acts, FIFA and Olympic Soccer superstars will do meet and greets. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest There’s also going to be a big “kid zone” full of fun games and even three-on-three soccer if you’re up for it. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Entry to the FIFA Fan Festival is free. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks) Atlanta FIFA Fan Fest Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta. (Nelson Hicks)

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