Man stabbed to death inside Buckhead high-rise

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death early Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to The Huntley Luxury Apartments on Park Avenue near Phipps Plaza around 12:30 a.m.
Channel 2’s Darryn Moore is gathering the latest details. Get LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Inside the apartment, police say they found a man with a knife wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Another man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not commented on how that person was involved.
Investigators say one of the men likely lived in the apartment and there was a dispute between acquaintances that led to the stabbing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- This Georgia state park has just been deemed one of the country’s ‘most snake-infested’
- Rolex, Gucci, Chanel; investigators say Georgia counterfeiters made millions off fakes on Facebook
- Woman says ex shot her 10 times then drove around for hours as she begged for help
They added that there is a large animal in the apartment.
Police have not identified the victim, but say he is likely in his 20s or early 30s.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group