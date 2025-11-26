This Georgia state park has just been deemed one of the country’s ‘most snake-infested’

ATLANTA — A Georgia park is one of the most snake-infested state parks in the nation.

That’s according to “World Atlas,” which named “Skidaway Island State Park” as one of seven with the most snakes.

The park is south of Savannah.

Venomous snakes like the eastern diamondback rattlesnake and copperheads thrive there, along with non-venomous ones like corn snakes and black racers.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The park’s mix of maritime forest, salt flats, and freshwater sloughs beckons numerous snake species adapted to both land and water,” the website said.

Besides snakes, the visitors can also see “deer, fiddler crabs, raccoon, egrets and other wildlife,” the park’s website said.

If you plan on visiting the park, there is a parking fee for your visit. Savannah

©2025 Cox Media Group